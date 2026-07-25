Help Bring Heather Home W/ Dignity

Today, we’re asking our community to come together for someone who spent her life pouring love into others.

If you had the privilege of knowing Heather, then you know she was the kind of person whose heart was bigger than life itself. She was beautiful inside and out, with a warmth that made people feel welcomed, loved, and accepted. She had a special place in her heart for children. Although she never had children of her own, she became family to so many of us. She was the one cheering us on, making us laugh, creating memories, teaching some of to read and reminding us that we mattered no matter our background. She was always cheering for the underdog. I was one of those children whose life she touched, and I know I’m far from the only one.

Heather also loved her friends deeply and considered many of them family. If you were fortunate enough to be part of her circle, you knew how fiercely she loved and how loyal she was. And if there was one thing that rivaled her love for people, it was her love for dogs. From the days of Penny, Cheyenne, and Chance—just a few of the sweet companions I remember—to the many others she rescued and cared for throughout her life, Heather had an incredible heart for animals. She never hesitated to open her home or her heart to a dog in need because that’s simply who she was.

Heather had a gift for making people smile. Even when life became difficult, she always found a way to bring light into the room. If there was an opportunity to make someone laugh or help them forget their worries for a little while, she took it. She genuinely cared about people and found joy in seeing others happy.

In the last chapter of her life, her health began to fail, and the illness she battled eventually led to her becoming more isolated. I know she was carrying so much pain, and it breaks my heart that many of us never had the chance to say goodbye. Yet even through her struggles, I’m certain she continued to touch lives because that’s who Heather was—a woman whose love for others never disappeared, even when life became hard.

One comfort I hold onto is knowing she’s now reunited with her beloved Granny, whom she loved so dearly. I can only imagine the peace and joy of that reunion after all she endured.

Sadly, when Heather passed away on Friday, there were no funeral arrangements or funds set aside.

At this time, Heather’s remains are being held by the county. We have been told that before they can be released, the costs associated with her cremation—estimated between $5,000 and $7,000—must first be paid. You will provide the exact estimate once the county gives us a more accurate amount. As of right now, this is what we’re going off of from what they last explained.

Her longtime friend Pamela is doing everything she can to navigate this heartbreaking situation, but none of us can carry this financial burden alone. That’s why we’re humbly asking for help from everyone whose life Heather touched and from anyone whose heart is moved by her story.

This is our opportunity to come together for someone who spent so much of her life giving love so freely. It would be heartbreaking to think that someone who gave so much of herself could simply be forgotten because the resources weren’t there to bring her home. Every person deserves to be remembered with dignity, honor, and love.

Although many of us never got the chance to say our final goodbyes, I believe this is something we can do together. By bringing Heather home, we can give her the farewell she deserves, celebrate the beautiful life she lived, and finally lay her to rest surrounded by the love she spent a lifetime giving away.

If you are able, please consider donating whatever you can. No amount is too small, and every dollar brings us closer to bringing Heather home.

If you’re unable to give financially, we completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser is just as meaningful. Our hope is that it reaches those whose lives Heather touched and anyone who believes that no one should have to leave this world without being remembered.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your prayers, your kindness, your generosity, and for helping us honor a woman whose love left fingerprints on the hearts of so many.

No one should be forgotten simply because they couldn’t afford to be remembered. Together, let’s bring Heather home. ❤️



