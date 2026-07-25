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Help Bring Heather Home

Goal$65,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDeTrice Davis

Fundraiser funds will be received by DeTrice Davis

Help Bring Heather Home

One year ago, on what should have been a day of celebration, Heather Rhodus watched her home burn to the ground.

It was May 6, 2025, Heather’s birthday.

Instead of blowing out candles, she lost nearly everything she owned.

Today, more than a year later, Heather is still waiting for a place to call home.

While many of us escape the Louisiana heat by turning on the air conditioner or listen to the rain from the safety of our homes, Heather spends her nights sleeping in a folding chair beneath a small canopy tent. Summer temperatures soar well above 100 degrees, thunderstorms roll through without warning, and yet she faces each day with quiet courage.

Heather lives on just $9,500 a year in SSI. She was born with a medical condition that prevents her from working and also battles arthritis daily. Despite her own struggles, she continues to care for the animals who depend on her, her faithful dog, Bo, and several beloved cats.

No one should have to survive like this.

Our community has an opportunity to change Heather’s story.

Our goal is to clear the property where her home once stood, purchase a tiny or mobile home, connect the utilities, and give Heather something many of us take for granted—a safe, secure place to sleep each night.

This isn’t just about walls and a roof.

It’s about restoring hope.

It’s about restoring dignity.

It’s about reminding Heather that she is seen, valued, and loved by her community.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings Heather one step closer to unlocking the door to her own home again.

If you’re unable to give financially, please consider sharing Heather’s story. One share could reach the person who makes this dream possible. If 1,000 people can donate just $65 we can easily make this dream possible!

Together, we can give Heather the greatest birthday gift imaginable—a place to finally call home.

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