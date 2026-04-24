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Help Bring Greg Home to His Girls ❤️

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,100 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Andreason

Fundraiser funds will be received by Characa Waters

Help Bring Greg Home to His Girls ❤️

On Saturday night, Characa received the call no one should have to hear.... Greg was involved in a horrific motorcycle accident and was being life flighted to the hospital. That one single call changed everything in an instant.


Greg was life-flighted to Utah Valley Hospital, where he has remained ever since. By the grace of God, **Greg is alive**, but he has a long and incredibly difficult road ahead of him.


His injuries are extensive and include:


* Multiple broken ribs

* Several broken vertebrae in his lower back

* A crushed sacrum

* A collapsed lung

* A lacerated liver

* Broken ankles and feet

* A brain bleed


Greg has already endured so much, and he is facing multiple surgeries, an extended hospital stay, and a long journey of rehabilitation and physical therapy.


But perhaps the hardest part of all is knowing that at home, **his four beautiful daughters are missing their Daddy terribly.** 


Characa and Greg have always been the kind of people who would drop everything to help someone else. Right now, they are the ones who need a helping hand.


The financial burden that comes with an accident this devastating is enormous. Between medical expenses, time away from work, travel, rehabilitation, household modifications for a wheelchair, and everything else their family will face in the months ahead, we want to help take some of that weight off Characa's shoulders so she can focus on what matters most—**her husband and her girls.**


If you know Greg and Characa, you know how deeply loved they are. And if you don't know them personally, please consider helping this family through one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.


**Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference.** And if you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as meaningful. Most importantly, please keep Greg, Characa, and their four girls in your prayers as Greg fights his way back home.


Let's surround this family with the same love, kindness, and support they have so freely given to others. 


**Help us bring Greg home to his girls.** 

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for every prayer, donation, share, message, and act of kindness.


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