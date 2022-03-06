Help Bring God's Love to Children

Every child deserves to hear the love of God in a way that captures their imagination.

Parables & Puppets is a Christian children's ministry dedicated to sharing Bible stories and biblical values through lovable puppet characters, children's books, coloring books, videos, songs, and interactive performances. Our mission is to help children grow in faith while learning kindness, honesty, compassion, courage, forgiveness, and God's unconditional love.

Children learn best when they are engaged, and puppets have a unique way of making important lessons memorable. Through fun adventures, laughter, and meaningful stories, we hope to inspire young hearts to build a lifelong relationship with Christ.

In a world where so many children are surrounded by fear, negativity, and constant distractions, we want to offer something different—a place where they can laugh, learn, feel valued, and discover the hope that comes through God's love. Every story is created with the prayer that even one child may find comfort, encouragement, or a deeper understanding of God's Word.

Your donation will help us:

Create high-quality puppets and characters. Publish Christian children's books and coloring books. Produce educational videos and Bible-based content. Develop teaching materials for churches, schools, and families. Reach more children with positive, faith-filled messages.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to creating resources that families and churches can use to share God's Word with the next generation. What begins as a single puppet, a storybook, or a coloring page today could become a cherished memory that inspires a child for years to come.

If you're unable to give, you can still make a tremendous difference by sharing this fundraiser and keeping this mission in your prayers. Your encouragement, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for believing in the vision of Parables & Puppets. Together, we can plant seeds of faith, hope, and love that will continue to grow in the hearts of children for years to come. We truly believe that small acts of generosity can make an eternal difference in a child's life.

"Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it." — Proverbs 22:6