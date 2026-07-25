Help Bring Feymon Home – Legal Defense Fund

My son Feymon needs your help.





He has been labeled a criminal—but the truth is, he was defending himself after being brutally attacked.





In downtown Toledo, Feymon stopped to help a distressed woman who had been verbally abused and abandoned. He made sure she was safe and helped arrange a ride home. That act of kindness put him in danger.





A white man, heavily intoxicated and nearly 70 pounds heavier and "clearly bulkier, violently attacked Feymon—slamming him to the ground and repeatedly striking his head into concrete. Feymon fought back to survive.





Instead of being treated as a victim, he was arrested and prosecuted. Despite witnesses and nearby police presence, the full truth was not properly represented in court. He was failed by a system that allowed detectives to tamper with evidence and lie while prosecutors misrepresented evidence and the law along with ineffective legal representation, that all failed to protect his right to defend himself or his right to a fair trial in court.





His case was the first self defense case after new stand your ground laws were enacted, and he was subsequently sentenced to 18 years to life after being subjected to sham legal process.





Now, we are fighting to correct this injustice—but we cannot do it alone.





We are raising funds to:

- Hire experienced legal counsel for appeals and post-conviction relief

- Cover court costs and legal filings

- Support investigation efforts to uncover overlooked evidence

- Advocate for a fair review of his case





Every donation, no matter the size, helps us move one step closer to bringing Feymon home.





If you cannot donate, please share this page. Awareness is just as powerful.





Thank you for standing with our family in this fight for justice.





#JusticeForFeymon #ToledoOhio





Follow link for details:

https://www.toledoblade.com/local/courts/2022/08/12/man-guilty-summer-2021-killing-self-defense/stories/2



