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Help Bring Dior Home: Rebuilding After Loss

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLakeisha Harris

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lakeisha Harris

Help Bring Dior Home: Rebuilding After Loss

When we lost our home, our lives changed overnight. With nowhere pet-friendly to stay, I spent over 15 rigorous days sleeping in my car during the intense Arizona summer heatwave season with our beloved Pomsky, Dior, because I couldn't bear to leave him behind. Every day I worried about his safety as the temperatures climbed higher. Despite doing everything I could to keep him cool, I began seeing signs that the extreme heat was becoming dangerous for him.


Knowing his life could be at risk, I made the most heartbreaking decision I've ever had to make. I applied for help through the Arizona Humane Society, and Dior was accepted into their shelter program. One of the program's requirements was that he be neutered before admission.


Dior was a perfectly healthy young dog, and that decision was permanent. The opportunity for him to one day have puppies was taken away-not because of illness or choice, but because I was doing everything I could to get him off the streets and somewhere safe. As heartbreaking as that was, protecting his life mattered more than anything else.


Today, Dior remains in the shelter while we work tirelessly to rebuild our lives. Since entering the program, we haven’t been able to hold him, play with him, or visit him. We have never been apart from Dior this long since he joined our family at just 8 weeks old. We miss him every single day, and it breaks our hearts knowing he is in a shelter, unsure where we are or if he’ll ever see us again.


Our goal is $20,000, which will help us:

  1. Secure a pet-friendly home (security deposit and first month's rent)
  2. Cover pet-related housing and reunification expenses
  3. Replace essential household items lost during our housing crisis
  4. Pay for food, transportation, and daily necessities to maintain pet and family
  5. Purchase Dior's supplies and cover any follow-up veterinary care once he's home


Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to opening our front door and seeing Dior run back into our arms. If you're unable to donate, sharing our story is another meaningful way to help give your support. 


Thank you for believing in our family and helping us bring Dior home. God Bless everyone!

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