Help Bring Dalton Home

This is the new GiveSendGo created on Dalton’s behalf due to him not being able to access his funds for verification purposes. We are at a time where free speech is being withdrawn and people are facing consequences for speaking what’s on their mind. I thank you for all my friends and supporters during this difficult time, but if you could just stick with me a bit longer until I am out of this situation. The money will be used for continued legal fees, capital to start another business during this time.