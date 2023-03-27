Help Bring Clean Water to Steadfast Recovery Home

We’re opening Steadfast Recovery Home in Malaga, New Jersey — a Christian cooperative sober living house for men who are ready to rebuild their lives.





The house is almost ready. We’ve completed major renovations, and we’re working through the final steps for our Class F license. But there’s one critical need holding us back: the well water treatment system.





We need roughly $2,500 for the materials & labor.





How Your Gift Will Be Used

$2,500 — Water treatment system materials $1,000 — Buffer + any essential items we can’t get donated





We’re also actively seeking donated furniture. Right now the house only has one bed, a couch, a small table, and a few end tables. If you have clean, usable twin beds, mattresses, dressers, a dining table and chairs, or living room furniture you’re willing to give, please message us. Every free piece helps!





This home is about more than housing. It’s about giving men a structured, faith-centered place to live in community, grow in sobriety, and rebuild with purpose.





If you believe in this mission, would you consider helping us get the water treated so we can open the doors?





Thank you for praying and for any support you can give.





— Phil, Steadfast Recovery Homes Malaga, NJ