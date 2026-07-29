Help Bring Broken to be Built to life

# Reaching the Men Quietly Falling Apart Some men don’t look broken. They just get quieter. They work longer. Laugh louder. Stay busy. Carry more. And slowly disappear behind the words: “I’m fine.” I know because I was one of them. Nearly 14 years ago, while in paramedic school, I suffered a devastating spinal injury that completely changed the direction of my life. Without insurance, everything spiraled quickly. What followed were years of chronic pain, addiction, isolation, hopelessness, and eventually suicidal thoughts as I struggled to cope with losing my identity, purpose, and the life I thought I was building toward. For years, I lived nearly immobile. I lost pieces of myself physically, mentally, emotionally, financially, and spiritually. Eventually, I underwent an L5 vertebrae replacement surgery — a surgery that reaches its 12-year mark in 2026. Biblically, the number 12 symbolizes completion, and looking back now, I can clearly see God’s hand through every season of wilderness, rebuilding, survival, failure, and redemption that followed. What I once thought would destroy me became part of the foundation God would later use to rebuild me. And through every wandering season, mistake, addiction, and broken place, God never stopped pursuing me. Over time, I began realizing something that deeply burdened my heart: There are hurting men everywhere around us quietly carrying battles nobody sees. Men masking depression with productivity. Pain with humor. Exhaustion with responsibility. Addiction with distraction. Many were taught to survive quietly instead of heal honestly. And too many reach a breaking point believing nobody would understand anyway. I personally battled suicidal thoughts during some of the darkest seasons of my life, which is why suicide prevention and reaching hurting men before they reach that breaking point has become deeply personal to me. The recent loss of Kyle Loftis impacted me heavily and reinforced something I can no longer ignore: Too many men are suffering in silence. And too many people realize how much someone was carrying only after they are gone. What originally started as the idea for a memoir has now become something much bigger on my heart. Not just a mission. A movement. A movement focused on reaching hurting men with honesty, brotherhood, faith, purpose, hope, and real conversations before silence becomes tragedy. Especially within blue-collar, automotive, and working-class communities where many men silently carry immense emotional weight while pretending everything is okay. This movement is not about pretending to be perfect or having all the answers. It’s about honesty. Brotherhood. Restoration. Purpose. And helping men realize they are not alone.