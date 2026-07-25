Help Bring Bob Alarid Home for a Proper Burial

Bob Alarid was a beloved friend, father, and member of a community that cared deeply for him. His passing has left many of us grieving, but also wanting to honor him with dignity, love, and respect.





Bob passed away in Missouri, but his family burial plot is in New Mexico. According to Bob’s son the estimated cost to bring Bob home and bury him in the family plot is approximately $8,000.





These funds are intended to help cover the transportation of Bob’s body from Missouri to New Mexico, funeral home and burial-related costs, and final burial expenses at the family plot in New Mexico.





We are setting the fundraising goal at $8,500 to help account for processing fees and any small related expenses connected to Bob’s burial. Any funds raised beyond the final burial and transportation costs will be used for related memorial expenses or given to Bob’s immediate family.





For those who knew Bob, this is an opportunity to help honor his life in a practical and meaningful way. Any contribution, large or small, will help relieve the burden on the family and make it possible for Bob to be buried with dignity.





Your prayers, kind words, memories, and help sharing this page are deeply appreciated.





Thank you for helping us honor my father, Rev. Dr. Robert Alarid. I am John Alarid, Bob's son, and I am the designated recipient of these funds to cover the burial expenses described above.





Thanks for your prayers and support.