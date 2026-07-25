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Help Bring Beulah Land Back to Life

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$4,150 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Howell

Fundraiser funds will be received by Donna Reagan

Help Bring Beulah Land Back to Life

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1EoCC2bcgB/?mibextid=wwXIfr


My mom and dad poured so much love, energy, money, and care into their home in Beulah, Colorado. It was a place that brought them joy and purpose. A place that created a spark in their hearts and something to be proud of. A place of rest and beauty for others visiting the beautiful town of Beulah. They created a place for their kids and grandchildren to gather together to eat, rest, and detox in a cozy, safe space, surrounded by so much life and beauty. 


They worked so hard to mitigate and clear the property to do all they could to protect it. But despite their efforts, on June 29th, the Aspen Acres fire started and grew too strong. It blew through at 100mph and ravaged their lush land within a few hours. All of their possessions, sweet gifts, thoughtful decorations, sweet touches that felt like “manaw”, grandpa's tractor, hard work, cute little places to stay, so much wildlife, sauna with the best view, cozy craft cottage, sweet airbnb, and charming renovated home, all burned to dust. They poured their souls, sweat, and finances into this place as it was worth the joy it brought and the money that could be earned through the airbnb. They lost it all. They are heartbroken and discouraged and we are heartbroken for them. 


But they are also strong and the land can hold something new and grow new life. And with a little love, hope, and strength from the people around them I hope that my parents can have that Beulah spark again, to know they are loved and valued. 


The structures and their belongings have been completely destroyed. There is a lot of hazardous materials, metal, dead trees, and debris to remove. They will need to reconnect utilities. This will take a lot of energy and money. After clearing the land, they hope to spread wildflower seeds and plant aspen trees, while nourishing the growth under the soil. If money is available, they hope to build a small cabin to still visit.


We are asking for your help to bring back life and healing to the this land and to their hearts. To help replace what was lost. Any donation is helpful and very appreciated. If we all donated a little, we could help them so much. Thank you thank you. <3


If you would like to pay directly using PayPal instead, feel free to pay my mom through this link. https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dreagan147


Use this link to see a little more of Beulah home and how little glimpses of how much it meant to us all…

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1EoCC2bcgB/?mibextid=wwXIfrh

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