Help Bring ANKR Recovery Gloves to Life

In January 2024, I suffered a stroke that temporarily paralyzed the right side of my body.





Overnight, life changed completely. I had to relearn movement, rebuild strength, and slowly regain independence through physical therapy, training, discipline, and faith.





During recovery, I realized how difficult it can be for people with limited grip strength to stay engaged with exercise equipment and recovery tools independently. Even simple movements can become frustrating when your hand no longer responds the way it once did.





That experience led me to begin developing ANKR, a magnetic recovery glove designed to assist people with limited hand function during exercise and rehabilitation.





What started as a personal challenge slowly became something much bigger. Therapists, friends, and members of the recovery community encouraged me to continue building because they saw the potential impact this could have for people recovering from stroke, neurological injuries, and paralysis.





I currently have functioning prototypes, therapist feedback, product demonstrations, and a growing platform centered around recovery, discipline, and rebuilding strength.





The goal of this campaign is to raise $25,000 to help fund:

Initial manufacturing and inventory Packaging and fulfillment Shipping and logistics Product refinement and testing Continued outreach within the recovery community





If funded, supporters will help bring the first production run of ANKR to life and help us continue building tools designed to support recovery and independence.





Testimony Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_1oMzwYOo4





Product Demonstration Video:

https://youtube.com/shorts/BoL0HR9mHjs?si=fK3KhBVq2C1gdE6m





Website:

https://greaterthanllc.com/





Product Page:

https://greaterthanllc.com/products/ankr-magnetic-recovery-glove





Thank you to everyone who supports, shares, prays for, or believes in this mission.





Healing is possible.

Work matters.

And God still moves.