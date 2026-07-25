Help Bring Alberto Back Home

My name is Carmela, and I am the oldest daughter of Alberto Luciano Bianchi.





On June 8, 2026, at 4:00 a.m., my father passed away peacefully in his sleep in Italy.





My dad was not a perfect man. Our relationship was complicated at times, and like many families, we faced challenges throughout the years. He struggled with things that often made it difficult for him to show the love he carried in his heart. But despite all of that, he was still my father, and his loss is deeply felt.





Anyone who knew my dad knew he had a larger-than-life personality. He was loud, always joking, and never afraid to strike up a conversation. He loved watches, dogs, and, most of all, his family. His grandchildren brought him tremendous joy, especially my sons, Poe and Josh, whom he was blessed to say goodbye to before his passing.





Born in Rome, Italy, my father spent much of his life between two countries. He often spoke about returning home to Italy, and when he finally did in 2020, he was happy to be back. Yet he never stopped talking about the United States, where his children and grandchildren were. In the end, his greatest wish was to come back home to the U.S. and be near his family again.





When I visited him in Rome in April of this year, I could tell he was not well, but he was still very much himself. Although it was difficult, I left believing there would be more time.





A month later, I received the call that he was in the hospital and not doing well. I immediately made arrangements to return to Rome and was blessed to spend the final week of his life by his side. Those last days together are something I will forever hold close to my heart.





Today, our family is faced with the unexpected costs of his funeral arrangements, transportation from the hospital, funeral services, cremation, legal documentation, and the expenses required to fulfill his final wish of returning home to the United States. The total cost is approximately $3,500.





Asking for help is never easy, but any contribution, no matter the amount, would mean the world to our family and help us honor my father’s final wishes and give him a dignified farewell.





If you are unable to donate, we ask that you keep our family in your thoughts and prayers and share this fundraiser with others.





On behalf of our family, thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during this difficult time.





With gratitude,





Carmela Bianchi Rodriguez