Help Bring a SmartBox Learning Lab to Rural Zambia

EAGLE Learning, Ebenezer Zambia and SmartBox are partnering together to launch an exciting new learning opportunity for young people and children in rural Zambia.

Together, we are working to place a SmartBox containing 20 Windows laptops at Ebenezer Zambia. This SmartBox will become a mobile digital learning hub that serves both Ebenezer apprentices and surrounding communities.

For the apprentices at Ebenezer Zambia, this will open up significant new opportunities for learning and growth. Apprentices will be able to:

Carry out independent research Access educational resources and online learning tools Improve digital literacy Learn practical workplace skills using Windows software Develop budgeting and administration skills through programs such as Excel Strengthen communication, reporting, and problem-solving abilities

In today’s world, digital skills are no longer optional. Access to technology can dramatically increase confidence, employability, entrepreneurship, and future opportunities for young adults. For many of these apprentices, this will be their first meaningful access to personal computers and structured digital learning.

But the impact will not stop at Ebenezer itself.

On selected days, the SmartBox will travel out into surrounding communities where Ebenezer and EAGLE Learning already work with children and youth through community learning initiatives. The laptops will be used to assist children in these communities with educational support, digital exposure, and learning opportunities that would otherwise be extremely difficult to access.

This is the very first SmartBox dispatch in this partnership, and we believe it could become a model that multiplies across many more centres and communities in the future.

The total cost of the SmartBox is USD $9,800.

We are incredibly grateful that SmartBox has already committed to covering 50% of the cost themselves. We are therefore raising the remaining USD $4,900, which will go directly toward completing the funding of this SmartBox unit.

Every contribution helps bring practical digital learning, opportunity, and hope to young people in rural Zambia.

Thank you for partnering with us to invest in the next generation.