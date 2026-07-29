Help Bridgeview renters get back on their feet!

On June 10th and June 11th there were some catastrophic straight wind storms that hit Bridgeview Illinois and places like 7712 South Harlem avenue and 7335 West 79th Street roof damage caused mild to moderate injuries and displacement from their apartments. As you can see from the pictures from this link (https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_wM8yQT_-JfsL1Zedmo4fsImv2OeXl5H)*, the damage from the storms is astronomical for many. Unfortunately, many renters do not have renters insurance and though they may qualify for FEMA payouts, there is a 10-day wait just to see if they are eligible and then another 24 to 72 hours to receive payment. The question is, what are they supposed to do for food or to find temporary shelter? For the person who lost their car at 7700 South Oconto avenue, what are they going to do about transportation? For most of us, the worst we have suffered is ridiculously heavy traffic because of street signs being out of order and the summerfest at SeatGeek Stadium as well as going without electricity for 3 to 5 days. We have been blessed. Therefore, please consider helping out your fellow bridge viewer who has suffered the most in these turbulent days. Even $10 is enough to say that you see them and you care.





Thank you, and God bless.













*These pictures have been taken by Kristen Andrews with Devin Andrews.