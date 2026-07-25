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Help Brianna Posey, junior at Ole Miss

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$1,575 USD

Fundraiser created bySusan Mah

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brianna Posey

Help Brianna Posey, junior at Ole Miss

Letter from Brianna, dated June 6:


I am a first generational student and the eldest child on both my mother and my father’s side. I am my own support system, and I am carrying the world on my shoulders without the help of any family. Of all of the things I’ve struggled with in life, the 2025-2026 school year was one for the books. 


Prior to coming here to the University during the summer, exactly a week before I was expected to come for RA training, I was sexually assaulted by a family friend. That was the second time an event like that had occurred in my life. Instead of letting it condemn me, I came into the semester with my head held high. While the stresses of one class (Human Anatomy and Physiology), issues with family back home, and falling into a deep depression, I ended the fall semester with only one class passed, Human A&P. This resulted in a point reduction in my GPA as well as the loss of a scholarship that I so badly needed: the Help Grant. 


Refusing to let that semester define me, I came into the spring semester with a positive attitude and the means to have the greatest academic comeback in history as well as started back receiving counseling here at the University. When the snowstorm hit, I lost all hope. It caused me to go into a deep depression; however, I was still able to complete assignments in a timely manner--all the while being in a very mentally, emotionally, verbally and physically abusive relationship with another student here at the university. 


During spring break, I wasn’t fortunate enough to enjoy my school trip to California (made possible by the university). I was majorly sleep deprived and had an adjusted eating schedule due to the dynamic of the trip. Following the spring break trip, I was diagnosed with four mental disorders—Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Major Depressive Disorder, PTSD and Bipolar Disorder. I was also prescribed a medication that had serious negative side effects.


Two weeks after starting the medication as well as being triggered by my now ex-partner, I experienced a manic episode, which I underwent for exactly four days. On the fourth day, I was completely unrecognizable. I took the initiative to reach out for help and suggested that I be placed in-patient. The officer that responded to me, Officer Traylor, was very understanding and suggested that I speak to someone from a facility that he was familiar with. I agreed to meet with those facility workers and ended up voluntarily admitting myself into the Communicare facility in Batesville, with the help of Officer Traylor. 


After leaving the facility, the dynamic of my relationship grew worse, which led to me having to request a no contact order. I was also taken advantage of by my former supervisor, who was well aware of what I was going through. More recently, I’ve had to cut my mother and sister off to save my mental health. I also received news that my grandmother passed this previous Thursday.


To overcome all obstacles stacked against me and to undergo preventative measures, I attend both my psychiatric and counseling appointments regularly. If there is any possibility that I am unable to make it to my scheduled appointments, I always immediately reschedule. I take my medication consistently, same time every day. If there is ever a time that I am overcome by emotions outside of regular hours of the counseling center, I never fail to utilize the hotline. I have started back taking up my hobbies of walking and journaling, which allow me to reflect and decompress and relieve any worries or stresses that may get too heavy to bear. 


I am also a firm believer in Christ. I believe that prayer, no matter how small, how big, how loud or how silent works wonders in my life. I am more than willing to acknowledge and proclaim with all my heart that the Lord does for me what no one else ever could. The power of prayer is more than relevant, and the tongue is the power of life

and death. I speak nothing but positivity over my life no matter how stressful it tends to get. I know that I’ve got this. I am also very keen on staying on schedule for assignments and giving myself grace, as this is my first time living and doing everything on my own.


Walking into the next semester knowing that I am more than capable of overcoming anything sent to destroy me and just simply acknowledging how much I’ve overcome despite where I come from, despite what I have experienced, and despite those that doubted me, I am still here. My persistence, forward-thinking and willingness to continue on speaks for itself. I am more than willing to do whatever it takes to succeed academically and spiritually.



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