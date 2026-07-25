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Help Our Dad fight cancer

Goal$28,000 CAD
Raised$2,650 CAD

Fundraiser created byHeather Leblanc

Fundraiser funds will be received by Heather Leblanc

Help Our Dad fight cancer

Help Brian Tokaruk Fight Cholangiocarcinoma

My dad, Brian Tokaruk, is 76 years old and has been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of bile duct cancer.

The cancer cannot be surgically removed, and after suffering an extreme adverse reaction to chemotherapy, his doctors have told us there are no further treatments they can offer. Hearing those words has been heartbreaking for our family.

If you know Brian, you know he would never be the one asking for help. He is quiet, humble, and reserved, but the people who know him best have always known how deeply he loves his family. He is the proud father of six children and an incredibly proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren, who have brought him endless joy over the years.

Brian started his career at BMO when he was just 18 years old. He dedicated 50 years of loyal service before retiring, earning the respect of colleagues and friends through his hard work, honesty, and unwavering commitment.

He has always been the person everyone could count on to fix what was broken. Whether it was repairing something around the house, building a project from scratch, or lending a hand without being asked, Brian was happiest when he was helping others. His generosity has always come naturally. One of our favorite examples is when he gave his beloved red Chevrolet Beretta to his one son-in-law, who didn't have a vehicle at the time. That's simply who he is—someone who quietly gives without expecting anything in return.

Brian also has a wonderfully unique sense of humor that catches you off guard and leaves you laughing. He is a lifelong science fiction fan who loves Doctor Who, Star Trek, and just about anything related to the genre. He enjoys golfing whenever he gets the chance and has always loved cheering on the Saskatchewan Roughriders, especially while watching the games with his sons-in-law. These are the moments we hope he'll continue to enjoy.

Our family isn't ready to stop fighting for him.

Although conventional treatment is no longer an option, we are hoping to pursue alternative treatments that may offer Brian more time and the best possible quality of life. These treatments, along with consultations, travel, and other medical expenses, are not covered and are beyond what our family can manage alone.

We know there are no guarantees. We simply want the opportunity to explore every option available so that we can look back knowing we did everything possible for our dad.

If you are able to donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward Brian's treatment-related expenses.

If you aren't able to donate, sharing Brian's story would mean just as much. Your prayers, kind words, and support are giving our family strength during the most difficult time of our lives.

Thank you for standing with Brian and our family. Every act of kindness reminds us that we are not facing this journey alone.



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