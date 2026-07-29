Help Brian recover

Hi my name is Brian a 24yr old out of Orlando fl. I never did this before but I find myself needing to as I recover from kidney stones I had to have surgery to remove the stones witch led me to have to get a catheter on for you that don’t know what that is it’s basically a pee bag it’s a tube up my private part to help me pee so there for I’m out of work for the next week on top of missing work this week as of 06/02/26 I been out of work. I go on 06/11 to get it removed but that’s another week with no check basically just asking for help so that I can pay my car note and my room rent and eat so I can continue to heal and get back to work anything helps. They say close mouths don’t get fed so for the first time I’m speaking out for help thanks…god bless 🙏🏽