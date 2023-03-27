Help Brett Angell's Family with Medical Bills

Brett Angell, a father, husband, and valued member of the Highlands Ranch Hot Rodders car club, suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently on life support in intensive care at a hospital in Littleton, Colorado.





The Angell family is facing mounting medical expenses and personal bills with Brett in the hospital. Friends and family have been visiting Brett, and many people in the community have already stepped up to help with everyday local chores, we're so grateful for their support.





Right now, the family needs help covering the medical expenses and bills that are adding up quickly. Your support would mean so much to Brett's family during this difficult time.