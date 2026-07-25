Help Brent McCain

My friend of 30 years, Brent McCain, slammed into the back of a stopped, poorly lit 18 wheeler tractor on I-10 night in Scott, Louisiana in his pickup truck and was admitted to a hospital in Lafayette with a busted sternum and a busted wrist. He’s back in Texas now, recovering. No heavy lifting for 8 weeks. He was headed to a new off-shore paramedic hitch and doesn’t have short or long term insurance at the moment. He had insurance on his truck, but no GAP insurance. He’s been a first responder since the 1980’s and was an early activist in the open carry movement in Texas. Any help is appreciated in helping him as he has helped countless strangers for decades.