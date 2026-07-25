Help Brent Beat Cancer – Urgent

This is an emergency. Brent has just been diagnosed with cancer, and the news has turned our world upside down. The doctors told us that she needs to be admitted to the hospital

immediately to begin life-saving treatment. Without this admission, his condition will worsen rapidly, and we cannot let that happen.

We are urgently trying to raise $15,000 to cover Kate's hospital admission, initial treatment, and ongoing care. Here is exactly how your donation will be used:

$6,000 – Hospital admission deposit and bed fees for the first two weeks $5,000 – Chemotherapy/radiation sessions and specialist consultations $2,500 – Essential medications, pain management, and daily supplies $1,500 – Transportation to and from the hospital and basic living expenses during this time

Brent is a fighter, but she cannot fight this battle alone. he needs us – and he needs you. We are trusting God to provide a way through this dark valley, and we believe He is moving through the kindness of people like you.

If you are able, please consider giving – every single dollar brings Brent closer to the treatment he desperately needs . And if you cannot give, we ask for your prayers more than anything. Please also share this page with your friends, family, and church community.

Your support – whether financial or spiritual – will make an immediate, life-changing difference for Brent Thank you for standing with us in this fight. We are so grateful for you.



