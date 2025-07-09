Help Breno & Dayana After Isabel’s Passing

With heavy hearts, we come together to support Breno and Dayana as they grieve the heartbreaking loss of their precious baby girl, Isabel.

No words can ease the pain of losing a child, but we hope to surround them with love, prayer, and practical support during this unimaginable time. As they walk through the difficult days ahead, we want to help relieve the financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses, along with any unexpected costs they may face while taking time to grieve.

Every gift, no matter the amount, is a meaningful expression of love and compassion. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Breno, Dayana, and their family in your prayers.

Thank you for standing with them during this heartbreaking season. May God grant them His peace, comfort, and strength as they mourn the loss of their beloved daughter, Isabel.



