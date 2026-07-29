Help Brendon Irwin Go On A Missions Trip To Kosovo

Update Note: My mission trip to Kosovo has been fully funded outside of this GiveSendGo Fundraiser. All funds from here on will go towards directly blessing the ABWE K-Team in Kosovo, on top of funds I have remaining once the trip concludes. Thank you for your generosity! God Bless!





Hello, My name is Brendon Irwin! I am a senior at Bethel University studying Ministry Leadership. I'm completing my studies through a Bethel extension site at Pathway Community Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana. I attend Harvest Fellowship and Harvest at the Summit each week, and am actively involved in both congregations. I believe I was called in to pastoral ministry in the Fall of '22, and believe that God is leading me in preparation for that calling into the mission field. I was offered an opportunity to spend my summer in Kosovo doing missionary work, which is a small country in Eastern Europe.





I will be on this trip for the entire months of June and July, working with the other missionaries who live there year-round through ABWE. I'm hoping to spend significant time with the Romani people, as well as native young adults, and finally dip my toes into ministering to Muslims, as Islam is the majority religion of Kosovo.





Whether it be prayer or funds, anything you feel called to give I will receive with thanksgiving! I would like to provide frequent updates on my trip to this page and/or through an email sent separately once I am there. The plane tickets have already been purchased and are not included in the funding goal. Please consider May 29th the donation deadline, although I will still be posting updates after the fact, of course. My departure date is Saturday, May 30th. My return trip will begin Friday, July 21st from the Pristina International Airport in Kosovo. If I receive a check in-person, I will subtract the amount on the check from the stated goal, in order to maintain financial transparency. All giving is anonymous to protect the identity of anyone who chooses to give, although I am able to see names and email addresses of anyone who contributes. Any remaining funds I have not used at the end of my trip will be left with the ABWE missionaries in Kosovo. God bless!