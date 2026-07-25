Help Breezy Get Back on the Road

A few days ago, my friend Breezy's life was turned upside down in a matter of seconds.





Breezy works as a taxi and Uber driver in Jamaica, and his car is not just a vehicle—it's his livelihood.





While on his way to pick me up, he was involved in a serious accident when another driver crashed into him as he was legally proceeding through a green light.





Thankfully, Breezy was not physically injured. We are incredibly grateful for that. However, his vehicle suffered severe damage and is estimated to be an 85% loss.





In an instant, he lost the tool he relies on every day to earn a living and support himself.





While insurance is expected to help, anyone who has gone through this process knows that it can take time. In the meantime, the bills don't stop.





Rent, groceries, utilities, and everyday expenses continue to pile up, even when your source of income suddenly disappears.





We are raising funds to help Breezy cover his essential living expenses for the next three months while he waits for his insurance claim to be processed and works toward getting back on his feet.





Breezy is one of the hardest-working people I know. He spends long hours driving to provide for himself and is always willing to help others.

Now, he is the one who needs a helping hand.





Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a real difference. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time.