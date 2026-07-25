Help Bre in her fight for Breast cancer

Hello, my name is Bre. Shortly after my 24th birthday, I received the devastating news that I have invasive ductal breast cancer.As you may know, receiving this specific diagnosis is very rare for someone my age. Over the next six months, I will be undergoing weekly chemotherapy treatments. Because of this aggressive schedule, I will unfortunately be unable to work.I am starting this fundraiser because I am facing significant financial hardship. My biggest struggles will be covering rent, paying everyday bills, and affording the over-the-counter and pharmacy medications I will need throughout my treatment. I have very limited financial support from my family, and I cannot do this alone.Any donation—no matter how small—will make a massive difference in my ability to fight this disease without the added weight of financial panic. If you cannot donate, sharing my story is just as valuable.May God bless everyone who reads, shares, or contributes to my journey. Thank you so much for your generosity. And taking the time to read this.