Single Mom of 6 Children Needs Help

This amazing woman, and Mom of 6 Children Needs Help and Support to Build a Safe New Beginning for herself and her kids.





I'm creating this fundraiser on behalf of an incredible single mother who would never ask for help herself.





After 15 years in an abusive marriage, she made the incredibly difficult decision to leave and protect herself and her children. Because they were living with her ex-husband's family, she had to walk away with very little, leaving behind nearly all of their belongings to start over from scratch.





For many years, she was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. As the primary caregiver for her children, she was financially dependent while every aspect of the household finances was controlled by her husband. Now she is rebuilding her life one day at a time with courage and determination.





She is doing everything she can to support her family, including working DoorDash whenever possible while actively searching for full-time employment. Unfortunately, without reliable childcare, accepting steady work has been incredibly challenging. A compassionate landlord has graciously given her extra time to catch up on rent, but the bills continue to pile up as she works to get back on her feet.





This fundraiser is not about asking for a handout. It's about giving a hardworking mother the opportunity to get ahead instead of constantly struggling to catch up. Every dollar will help with essentials such as rent, groceries, clothing, household necessities, transportation, and other basic needs as she builds a stable future for herself and her children.





For safety and privacy reasons, this fundraiser cannot be shared publicly on social media. We are trying to protect her and her children from unwanted attention from her ex-husband and mutual friends or family members. If you are considering donating and would like additional information or have questions about her situation, please feel free to contact me privately.





If you are unable to donate, your prayers, encouragement, and discreet sharing with trusted friends who may want to help are deeply appreciated.





Most importantly, this mother deserves the chance to keep moving forward without feeling like returning to an abusive situation is her only option. Together, we can help provide the stability and hope she and her children so desperately deserve.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.