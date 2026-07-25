GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Single Mom of 6 Children Needs Help

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChelsea Warden

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chelsea Warden

Single Mom of 6 Children Needs Help

This amazing woman, and Mom of 6 Children Needs Help and Support to Build a Safe New Beginning for herself and her kids.


I'm creating this fundraiser on behalf of an incredible single mother who would never ask for help herself.


After 15 years in an abusive marriage, she made the incredibly difficult decision to leave and protect herself and her children. Because they were living with her ex-husband's family, she had to walk away with very little, leaving behind nearly all of their belongings to start over from scratch.


For many years, she was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. As the primary caregiver for her children, she was financially dependent while every aspect of the household finances was controlled by her husband. Now she is rebuilding her life one day at a time with courage and determination.


She is doing everything she can to support her family, including working DoorDash whenever possible while actively searching for full-time employment. Unfortunately, without reliable childcare, accepting steady work has been incredibly challenging. A compassionate landlord has graciously given her extra time to catch up on rent, but the bills continue to pile up as she works to get back on her feet.


This fundraiser is not about asking for a handout. It's about giving a hardworking mother the opportunity to get ahead instead of constantly struggling to catch up. Every dollar will help with essentials such as rent, groceries, clothing, household necessities, transportation, and other basic needs as she builds a stable future for herself and her children.


For safety and privacy reasons, this fundraiser cannot be shared publicly on social media. We are trying to protect her and her children from unwanted attention from her ex-husband and mutual friends or family members. If you are considering donating and would like additional information or have questions about her situation, please feel free to contact me privately.


If you are unable to donate, your prayers, encouragement, and discreet sharing with trusted friends who may want to help are deeply appreciated.


Most importantly, this mother deserves the chance to keep moving forward without feeling like returning to an abusive situation is her only option. Together, we can help provide the stability and hope she and her children so desperately deserve.


Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve