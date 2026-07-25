Help Brave Little Lorelei: Support Her Fight

At just 2 years old, Lorelei is facing medical challenges that no child should ever have to endure.

What began roughly a month ago as a sudden and unexpected health crisis has turned into an ongoing medical journey filled with uncertainty. After spending time in the hospital, Lorelei was released for outpatient care, giving her family hope that answers and recovery were within reach. Unfortunately, her condition has continued to require medical attention, and she is now in the process of being admitted to a hospital in Phoenix as doctors work to determine the cause of her illness and provide the care she needs.

Throughout it all, Lorelei has shown incredible strength and resilience. While Matt and Leslie remain focused on caring for their daughter and advocating for her health, they are also facing the emotional and financial strain that comes with repeated hospitalizations, travel for specialized care, medical expenses, and time away from work.

As friends, family, and members of their community, we have an opportunity to help ease some of that burden. Funds raised will help cover medical expenses, travel costs, lost income, and other essential needs so that Matt and Leslie can focus on what matters most—Lorelei’s health and recovery.

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing Lorelei’s story and keeping her, Leighton, Matt, and Leslie in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Together, we can surround this family with love, hope, and strength as Lorelei continues her fight for answers and healing.





Update: Every test, scan, and MRI came back negative, even though the vomiting continued. Doctors were preparing the family for what they feared could be a cancer diagnosis, but despite countless tests, they still had no answers.

This past week, Lorelei had a follow-up appointment with her ophthalmologist that changed everything. During the exam, they discovered her intracranial pressure was dangerously high. She was immediately admitted to the ICU at Phoenix Children's Hospital, where doctors began discussing urgent measures to save her eyesight, including the possibility of skull surgery to relieve the pressure.

Another MRI was performed, along with a spinal tap. Doctors even discussed the possibility of needing four or five spinal taps over the course of several days as they searched for the cause.

As anyone who has experienced a hospital stay knows, things can change in an instant. By the grace of God, today brought the answer everyone had been desperately praying for. Doctors identified an extremely rare gene variant that is causing the severe swelling and inflammation. Even more incredible—the condition is treatable.

Lorelei will received her very first monthly injection hopefully tonight. After weeks of uncertainty, fear, and countless prayers, her family finally has answers and, most importantly, hope.

While this diagnosis is a huge blessing, the financial burden of multiple hospital stays, travel, missed work, and ongoing treatment continues to grow.

If you're able, please consider donating to help Matt and Leslie as they focus on what matters most—getting Lorelei healthy. Every donation, prayer, and share means more than words can express.

Thank you for continuing to walk alongside this family and for lifting sweet Lorelei up in prayer. Your love and support have carried them through the darkest days, and they are so grateful.





Update (July 4th): From Lorelei’s dad - “I want to write a comment to give my very heartfelt thanks to each and everyone who donated and/or shared the go fund me for my daughter Lorelei.





As you all have read the events that lead us to today, my daughter has finally been discharged and coming back home. Two hospitals later, total of twenty days in the hospital in a months time, more blood draws than I can count, a picc line, lumbar punctures, MRI’s, multiple sedations, EEG’s, and more.





She has officially been diagnosed by expert immunologists as having the most rare condition in the world. Her diagnosis places her at <1% globally, if not the only person to have the NLRP3 gene variant with an additional diagnosis under the Nomid/Cinca/Dira umbrella.





She does have a treatment and will be getting two shots a day for the rest of her life that will allow her to live a close to normal life. She will still need follow-up with Neurology, optomology, audiology, and immunology for the rest of her life as well.





Thank you to all who have donated. It’s difficult to express the gratitude my wife and I feel. It’s brought comfort in the most difficult time in our lives.





We feel God’s presence very close to us and feel God’s everlasting love and each and every one of you who donated just know how blessed we feel.





Bless you all.”