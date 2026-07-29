Help Brandy with her medical needs

Hi, my name is Jason, and I am reaching out to share a story about my wonderful wife, Brandy. Our lives were turned upside down when Brandy was unexpectedly diagnosed with Early Onset Dementia. She has many medical conditions and concerns. She was also given the option of an IV based therapy to help with her mental state. It is not cheap. This has been an incredibly difficult time, as she has already undergone so many procedures and is now facing a long road of change in her mental and physical state. While we are focused on her healing, the medical bills have begun to mount rapidly. Despite having insurance, the unforeseen costs—including costs like high deductibles, out-of-pocket treatments, travel—have created a financial burden we simply cannot manage alone. Our goal will go directly toward: uncovered specialist visits, monthly medications not covered by insurance, emergency procedures. We have drained our savings account and even overdrew our bank accounts. We are asking for your support to help Brandy focus entirely on her recovery rather than the stress of these bills. Any donation, no matter the size, makes a huge difference. If you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing this link with your own network.Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and support during this challenging time.

With gratitude, Jason



