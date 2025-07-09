Help Brandy Open Her Christian Gift Shop

My wife, Brandy, has spent most of her life pouring into other people.





She is the one who remembers birthdays, sends encouragement when someone is hurting, gives her time at church without being asked, and finds a way to make people feel seen. She has spent years serving our family, our church, and the people around her always putting her own dreams last.





I am asking on her behalf because she does not know I am doing this. I want to surprise her by showing her how many people are ready to pour back into her dream. Growing up, life was not always easy for her. It taught her resilience, compassion, and a deep desire to build something warm and meaningful for others. When we married, she became a military spouse. Our family moved repeatedly, and she had to start over in new places again and again.





Because of my military schedule and deployments, she carried burdens that many people never see. Twice, she gave birth to our children while I was deployed and unable to be there. Through every move, every hard season, and every sacrifice, she continued to love our family fiercely and serve others faithfully.





Today and everyday, she is the heart of our home and the mother of our four children. Her faith is not something she talks about only on Sundays but it shapes how she shows up for people every day.





For years, she has carried one dream close to her heart: opening her own Christian gift-shop storefront. She imagines a beautiful, welcoming place where someone can walk in on a difficult day and leave with encouragement. A place filled with Scripture art, faith-based gifts, greeting cards, handmade pieces, thoughtful gift baskets, seasonal items, and reminders that God sees them and loves them.





She wants this shop to be more than a store. She wants it to become a small place of light in our community, a place where people can find a meaningful gift, a word of encouragement, or a reminder of hope at exactly the right time.





Let's help her help open her shop in Grayslake, IL. Every dollar will go toward the real startup costs of a small storefront: lease deposit and opening rent, starter inventory, shelves and display fixtures, signage, a point-of-sale system, and business setup costs.





I'll updates as we identify the right space, prepare the store, receive inventory, create the displays, and announce opening day.





If you are able to give, thank you!! If you cannot give, sharing this campaign and praying for her dream would mean so much.





For I know the plans I have for you," declares the LORD, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. - Jeremiah 29:11