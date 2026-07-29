Help Brandy and Vivian Start Fresh in North Idaho

If you know Brandy, you know this: she has spent her life caring for other people.





She’s the kind of person who shows up when someone needs help, gives even when she has little to spare, and quietly carries burdens without asking for much in return. But after a difficult season of setbacks and the overwhelming reality of trying to survive as a single mother in California, she’s making a brave decision:





She’s starting over.





Brandy and her daughter are moving to North Idaho to be closer to family, build stability, and create a better future together. This isn’t about chasing luxury or convenience it’s about having a real chance to breathe again, surrounded by people who love and support them.





The biggest obstacle right now is simply getting here.





Because of the overwhelming demand for one-way moving trucks leaving California, rental costs are currently 3-4x higher than normal. What should already be a difficult move has become financially overwhelming.





Her family is rallying around her the best we can. Her brother is flying out to help load the truck, drive her to Idaho, and personally cover all fuel, food, hotel expenses along the way. But as a father supporting a family of six himself, he simply can’t absorb the entire cost of this move alone.





That’s why we’re asking for help.





Every dollar will go directly toward:

Moving truck and trailer costs Helping Brandy and her daughter with the first month of living expenses while she looks for gainful employment





Sometimes people just need a chance at a fresh start.





If Brandy has ever encouraged you, cared for you, made you laugh, helped you through something difficult, or simply been a bright spot in your life, we’d be grateful if you’d consider helping her now.





Whether you give financially, share this campaign, or simply keep her and her daughter in your prayers... thank you.





From all of us who love her: thank you for helping Brandy begin this next chapter.