GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Brandy and Vivian Start Fresh in North Idaho

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMac McCabe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mac McCabe

Help Brandy and Vivian Start Fresh in North Idaho

If you know Brandy, you know this: she has spent her life caring for other people.


She’s the kind of person who shows up when someone needs help, gives even when she has little to spare, and quietly carries burdens without asking for much in return. But after a difficult season of setbacks and the overwhelming reality of trying to survive as a single mother in California, she’s making a brave decision:


She’s starting over.


Brandy and her daughter are moving to North Idaho to be closer to family, build stability, and create a better future together. This isn’t about chasing luxury or convenience it’s about having a real chance to breathe again, surrounded by people who love and support them.


The biggest obstacle right now is simply getting here.


Because of the overwhelming demand for one-way moving trucks leaving California, rental costs are currently 3-4x higher than normal. What should already be a difficult move has become financially overwhelming.


Her family is rallying around her the best we can. Her brother is flying out to help load the truck, drive her to Idaho, and personally cover all fuel, food, hotel expenses along the way. But as a father supporting a family of six himself, he simply can’t absorb the entire cost of this move alone.


That’s why we’re asking for help.


Every dollar will go directly toward:

  1. Moving truck and trailer costs
  2. Helping Brandy and her daughter with the first month of living expenses while she looks for gainful employment


Sometimes people just need a chance at a fresh start.


If Brandy has ever encouraged you, cared for you, made you laugh, helped you through something difficult, or simply been a bright spot in your life, we’d be grateful if you’d consider helping her now.


Whether you give financially, share this campaign, or simply keep her and her daughter in your prayers... thank you.


From all of us who love her: thank you for helping Brandy begin this next chapter.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve