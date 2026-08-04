Help Brandon Fight & Keep Mindy by His Side

Our family is asking for your prayers and support for Brandon.

After weeks of unexplained blood loss and multiple transfusions, Brandon suffered a ruptured spleen, went into cardiac arrest, and coded twice during emergency surgery. By God's grace and the incredible team at Banner University Medical Center, he survived and is now fighting to recover in the ICU.

As Brandon begins a long road to recovery, his wife, Mindy, has remained faithfully by his side. We're raising funds to help cover their mortgage, utilities, groceries, and other everyday expenses so she can focus on being with Brandon instead of worrying about bills.

Every donation, prayer, and share means the world to our family. Thank you for helping us carry them through this difficult time.