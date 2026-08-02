Help Brad with his ongoing legal costs

Brad has been involved in lengthy family-law proceedings concerning his relationship with his child. The matter has resulted in significant legal expenses, which have placed considerable financial pressure on our family.





We are raising funds to help Brad meet his ongoing legal costs and continue navigating the legal process.





The circumstances of the matter are complex, and for privacy and legal reasons we cannot share all of the details publicly. We appreciate that people may want to understand the full story, but protecting the privacy of those involved has to come first.





Any support, whether through a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser, would mean an enormous amount to us.