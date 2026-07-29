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Help Brad Get a Laptop & a Fresh Start

Goal$1,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrad Cannatella

Help Brad Get a Laptop & a Fresh Start

Hi, my name is Brad, and I'm reaching out with a humble and heartfelt ask for help.


Life has a way of making even the simplest things feel out of reach sometimes. Right now, one of those things for me is a laptop. I truly believe that having one could change the entire direction of my life.


I am currently working hard to find employment, but navigating job applications, building a resume, and communicating with potential employers is incredibly difficult without a computer. My phone simply isn't enough for the tasks required to get hired in today's world. A reliable laptop would allow me to apply for jobs properly, attend virtual interviews, and actually compete in the job market.


Beyond just employment, I carry a deep love for art and writing, and theology. These are things that bring me peace, give me purpose, and help me express what I often struggle to say out loud. I am socially anxious, really socially anxious... and it doesn't come easily for me to reach out, talk to new people, or put myself out there. But I am actively working on that. I want to grow. I want to connect. I want to build something meaningful, and a laptop would give me the tools to do that. To write, to create, and to communicate with the world in a way that feels safe and manageable for me.


I also care for my father and my brother. They rely on me, and because of that, any extra money I might have goes toward taking care of them and keeping our household going. I am not in a position to save up for this on my own right now, and I genuinely feel stuck. Like I am standing at a door I cannot open without a key I cannot afford.


I am asking for $1,500 to purchase the laptop I need to move forward. That's it. Not for luxury, but for opportunity. For a chance to work, to create, to grow, and to take care of the people I love.


If you can give even a small amount, please know that it means the world to me. And if you can't give financially, please consider sharing this page with someone who might be able to help. Every bit of support, in any form, is deeply appreciated.


Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. I don't take your kindness for granted.


Thank you very much for reading and any consideration,

Brad

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