Help Boyd Walk Again: Surgery & Recovery Fundraise

My service dog, Boyd, has always been by my side, providing assistance, support, and companionship. He is not only my medical service dog but also my best friend and primary companion.

Recently, Boyd was diagnosed with bilateral cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) tears and meniscal tears. These injuries affect the major stabilizing structures in a dog's knees and have caused severe pain, lameness, and instability. Tasks that were once easy for him—walking, climbing steps, getting into the car, and even going outside to potty—have become difficult and painful.

Boyd and I used to enjoy agility together, and while I hope we can return to those activities someday, my greatest wish is simply for him to be able to walk comfortably and live without pain.

After more than six months of conservative treatment, medications, rest, and veterinary recommendations, surgery is now his only option. Boyd requires bilateral TPLO surgery and meniscus treatment, followed by approximately 12 weeks of recovery, rehabilitation, and physical therapy. He will spend two nights in the hospital after surgery for pain management and will require extensive assistance throughout his recovery.

Funds raised will help cover:

• Bilateral TPLO surgery and meniscus treatment

• Hospitalization and pain management

• Pre-operative testing, lab work, and imaging

• Medications and follow-up veterinary care

• Physical therapy and rehabilitation

• Laser therapy and underwater treadmill sessions

• Post-operative recovery equipment and supplies

This comes during an especially difficult time for our family. After relocating back to Indiana, I had to put my career and startup business plans on hold to help care for my parents during serious health crises. As a result, I am unable to cover the full cost of Boyd's treatment on my own.

Each year, I usually spend my birthday supporting causes that are important to me, including animal shelters, domestic violence organizations, and veterans' programs. This year, I am asking for help for the dog who has spent years helping me.

Watching Boyd lose muscle mass and struggle with daily activities has been heartbreaking. He has been on restricted activity for months, and surgery is his best chance to regain mobility and enjoy a comfortable, active life again.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help Boyd receive the care he urgently needs. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read Boyd's story and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,

Jenny & Boyd