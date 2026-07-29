Help Bonnie the Bulldog

We hope to welcome Bonnie, a 6-year-old French Bulldog, into our family. Bonnie is a wonderfully aged little love ball, and we would feel so honored to have her in our home and give her the love she deserves.





Bonnie faces several health challenges. She has Brachycephalic airway syndrome, which causes heavy breathing and may require surgery. She also has luxating patellas, meaning her kneecaps move in an abnormal position, and she may need arthritis pain medication. Bonnie suffers from keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye), which will require long-term treatment to prevent pain and eye damage. She shows signs of allergies and will need follow-up care from an allergy specialist. On top of all this, Bonnie needs urgent dental work, including cleaning and possible extractions.





We are committed to providing Bonnie with a loving and caring space while making sure her medical needs are met. Any support will help us cover her surgeries, medications, and ongoing treatments so she can live a happy, comfortable life.