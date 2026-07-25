Help Bonnie & Her Two Girls with tragic loss

Help Bonnie and Her Two Girls Through an Unimaginable Loss

There are moments in life that change everything in an instant.





Our dear friend Bonnie is facing one of those moments after the sudden loss of her husband, Dave. Bonnie and her two young daughters have lost not only a loving husband and father, but also the sole provider for their family. No one can truly prepare for a tragedy like this.





In the midst of overwhelming grief, Bonnie is now faced with the daunting reality of caring for her girls, paying household expenses, and navigating an uncertain future without Dave’s income.





His sudden passing has left an enormous void and created immediate financial challenges at a time when Bonnie should be able to focus on healing and helping her daughters through their loss.





We are asking for your support to help ease the burden during these difficult months ahead. Every donation, no matter the size, will help provide for basic living expenses, housing costs, groceries, childcare, and other immediate needs as Bonnie and her girls adjust to life without Dave.





If you are unable to give financially, please consider sharing this page and keeping Bonnie and her daughters in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for helping surround this precious family with love, compassion, and hope during one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.





Together, we can remind Bonnie and her girls that they do not have to walk this journey alone.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Friends and Family of Bonnie and Dave









"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

— Psalm 34:18



