Help Boniface kimeu Attend University 31st August

University 31st August 2026

Dear friends, brothers, and sisters,

My name is Faith Mawia, and I am a mother and a Sunday school teacher who is passionate about serving God and helping children grow in their faith. Today, I am reaching out with a humble request for your support for my son, Boniface Kimeu.

Boniface has completed high school and has been given the opportunity to continue his education at university. He is hardworking, determined, and dreams of building a better future through education. Unfortunately, our family is facing serious financial challenges, and we are unable to raise the money needed for his university expenses on our own.

We are seeking support to help cover tuition, books, learning materials, accommodation, transportation, and a laptop that will enable him to complete his studies successfully.

Every gift, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this campaign with your family, friends, and church community and keep Boniface in your prayers.

We believe that education is a powerful tool that can change lives and open doors to new opportunities. Your kindness and generosity will help Boniface take this important step toward achieving his goals and becoming a person who can serve his community with integrity and hope.

"Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and He will establish your plans." — Proverbs 16:3

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. May God richly bless you for your compassion, generosity, and prayers.

With gratitude,

Faith Mawia

On behalf of Boniface Kimeu and our family