Help Bobo and I find our safe place

My fur baby Bobo and me have been homeless on the streets of Corpus going on seven years now.Neithiet one of us are spring chickens and these streets are taking a toll . Not knowing if I am gonna wake up in handcuffs cause I chose the wrong place to fall asleep and then I lose Bo if I get arrested for sleeping in the wrong place

We are both not in the greatest of health Bo just started his heartworm treatment and truly needs a place where he can safely rest and continue his healing process and where he is not suffering in this Godforsaken heat.

I am asking for a few months in a room so we can both recuperate and start getting my head back on straight.My poor Bo deserves so much more than a continued life on the streets.