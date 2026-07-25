Help Us Give Bobby a Fair Chance

I am Arkim, and I am asking for support for my son, Bobby, during one of the hardest times our family has faced. As his mother, it is painful to watch him go through this, and I want to do everything I can to help him.

Bobby is facing serious criminal charges, and his case is still ongoing. He deserves a fair defense and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court.

The cost of legal representation, court proceedings, and related expenses has created a heavy financial burden for our family. Please donate now at [Insert Donation Link]; every contribution will go toward Bobby’s legal defense, court costs, and related case expenses. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also mean a great deal.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support. We are deeply grateful to everyone standing with our family during this difficult time.

With gratitude,

Arkim and Family



