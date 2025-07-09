Help Blue Get the Care She Needs

Blue has been my support animal for seven years. She's my best friend and what keeps me grounded and keeps me going.





Recently, Blue started urinating blood, and it's getting worse. I don't have the money to take her to the vet, and I'm scared she's suffering. I need help covering her veterinary care so we can find out what's wrong and get her the treatment she needs.





Blue has been there for me through so much. Your support would mean everything to us both.