Help blue get a place

I've been living with my parents for a while now and the environment is so toxic ive been reluctant to try asking for miney for fear that my parents ts woukd find out and kick me out with nowhere to go yes I do work but my parents are focing me to give all my money to them I picked up a second job but jts not enough I dont have anywhere eles to go do I thought why not just try and get my own place this will be my fist place on my own and I need help im trying my best on my own but I need help and I can't ask my family for help because they'd only tell me to work harder but its like im giving my all to get to where I want to be so if you could help that would be amazing anything would help me