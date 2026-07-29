Help Bless the Robertson Family During Their Move

This Sunday, April 26, our dear friends Caleb and Kelsey Robertson and their three children will be stepping into a new chapter as they move into a new home. While this is an exciting transition, as many of us know, moving can also be physically exhausting, stressful, and overwhelming—especially for a family of five.





Caleb and Kelsey are not just friends—they are faithful, servant-hearted members of our church family at The Church of the Open Door. Caleb faithfully serves behind the scenes on the media team, using his gifts in photography and videography to help tell stories, capture meaningful moments, and support the life of the church. Kelsey serves as a worship leader in the chapel, helping lead others into a place of connection and worship week after week. Together, they pour so much into others.





Now, we have an opportunity to pour back into them.





Our goal is to raise $500 to bless the Robertson family with professional movers and potentially assist with a truck rental. This support would go a long way in easing the burden of moving day—allowing them to focus less on logistics and heavy lifting, and more on settling their family into their new home with peace and joy.





If you’re able, please consider giving toward this need. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference. And even if you’re not able to give financially, your prayers and encouragement mean just as much.





Let’s come together as a community to bless a family who has given so much to others.





Thank you for your generosity and support!