Help Bless Become A Teacher

I am a teacher trainee in Ghana currently facing financial challenges especially with paying my school fees. I am currently in the 3rd year, hoping to complete next year but my inability to pay school fees for 5 semesters in a row my bring that dream to an end in a weeks time. I have been given notified of a possible withdrawal if I don't settle my debt by next week. I am pleading for your benevolence in making sure my dream of becoming a teacher and helping kids is not cut short. Thank you