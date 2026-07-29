Help Bless AC

Hey friends, one of our coaches urgently needs our help. Andy has been faithfully volunteering for many years and now his family could use a helping hand. I know Andy would do the same for any one of us without hesitation. When we face challenges, it brings out the best in people, doesn’t it? A little bit goes a long way, whether you can give $5 or $50. Every dollar counts when you want to help someone.

So here’s where you come in—if you have a little extra this month and can spare some change or even just skip one coffee to help out our dear friend in need, I know it would mean the world to him. Please consider donating whatever amount feels right for you; every dollar counts when we stand together as family. To donate, just follow this link. There are no strings attached and every bit is tax-deductible (U.S.).

thank you for your help!💙🙏