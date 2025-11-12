HELP BISMARK START BUSINESS BAKERY PROJECT

YEDF LOAN APPLICATION SUMMARY

1. Applicant Details

Name: Bismark Kipkemei

Marital Status: Married

Education: Diploma in Food and Beverage

Employment Status: Unemployed

Number of Dependants: 17

Postal Address: N/A

National ID: Available — enter number privately on official form

KRA PIN: Available — enter number privately on official form

Telephone: Enter privately on official form

Bank/SACCO: Co-operative/SACCO

Account Number: Enter privately on official form

SACCO Membership: Yes

2. Business Details

Business Name: Bismark Sweet Bakers

Business Status: New startup

Business Location: Roysambu, Nairobi County

Business Registration: Not yet registered

Premises: Premises identified and to be rented

Monthly Rent: KSh 15,000

Water and Electricity: Included in rent

3. Business Description

Bismark Sweet Bakers will be a bakery based in Roysambu, Nairobi County, producing and supplying quality and affordable bread, cakes, pastries and biscuits.

The bakery will serve households and individual customers while developing supply relationships with local shops, offices, schools, restaurants and other businesses in Roysambu and surrounding areas.

The business will initially be operated by the applicant and his wife. This approach will help control labour costs during the startup period while allowing the business to build a stable customer base.

The applicant's Diploma in Food and Beverage provides relevant training for food preparation, hygiene, food-service operations and customer service.

4. Loan Requested

Amount Requested: KSh 450,000

Proposed Purpose: Purchase bakery equipment, establish the rented premises, purchase initial ingredients and packaging, and provide working capital required to start operations.

5. Proposed Budget

Item Amount Commercial baking oven KSh 150,000 Mixer and other baking equipment KSh 75,000 Refrigerator/freezer KSh 60,000 Initial ingredients KSh 50,000 Packaging materials KSh 25,000 Shop/kitchen setup KSh 45,000 Licensing, branding and marketing KSh 25,000 Working capital/contingency KSh 20,000 TOTAL KSh 450,000

Applicant's own contribution: KSh 2,600

6. Marketing and Sales

The bakery will use direct sales, customer referrals, local promotion and social-media marketing to attract customers.

The main growth strategy will be supplying bread, cakes, pastries and biscuits to local shops, offices, schools, restaurants and other businesses, while also accepting individual and celebration-cake orders.

7. Employment

At startup, the applicant and his wife will operate the business. As production and sales increase, the business will create employment opportunities for bakery assistants, packaging/sales workers and delivery personnel.

8. Sustainability and Repayment

The business will generate income through daily bakery sales, wholesale/supply orders and special cake and pastry orders.

Part of the business income will be used for operating expenses and loan repayment, while a portion of profits will be reinvested into the business to increase production capacity and expand the customer base.

The applicant will maintain proper records of sales, expenses, purchases and loan repayments.

9. Supporting Documents

The applicant has:

National ID KNEC certificates KRA PIN SACCO/Co-operative membership Identified premises for the proposed bakery

Any required business registration, licences, permits, quotations and other supporting documents will be obtained or submitted as required by YEDF.

10. Declaration

I confirm that the information provided in this application is truthful and that the requested financing will be used for the establishment and operation of Bismark Sweet Bakers for the purposes stated above.