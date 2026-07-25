Help Bisan Fight Breast Cancer

My name is Wafa Taha, and I am organizing this fundraiser on behalf of my cousin, Bisan Taha.





Bisan is currently living in Egypt with her two children. She has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and is facing one of the most difficult battles of her life.

As a mother, Bisan's greatest concern is not only her health but also the well-being of her children. The physical and emotional challenges of cancer are overwhelming, and the financial burden of treatment has made this situation even more difficult.

Bisan requires ongoing medical care, diagnostic testing, medications, doctor visits, and transportation for treatment. At the same time, she must continue providing food, housing, and basic necessities for her family. Her resources are extremely limited, and she needs support during this challenging time.

This fundraiser is being organized to help cover:





• Breast cancer treatment and medical expenses

• Medications and follow-up care

• Transportation to medical appointments

• Rent, food, and essential living expenses

• Support for her two children during her treatment





I am Bisan's cousin and am organizing this fundraiser to help ensure she receives the care and support she needs. All donations will be used to assist with her medical treatment and essential living expenses.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference. Your generosity will help relieve some of the financial stress she faces and allow her to focus on what matters most—fighting cancer and caring for her children.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Bisan and her family in your thoughts.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support.