Help Bill Beat Cancer and Keep his Home

My husband, Bill was diagnosed a few months ago with bladder cancer and has undergone surgery to remove it where they also found spots on his kidneys as well as his prostate. He is recovering from that but at the same time is facing several months of chemo treatments. Due to my declining health issues I have been unable to work for a couple of years, leaving Bill our only source of income and neither of us have any family to ask for help. On top of the medical bills, in about two weeks, we are now faced with losing our home and everything that we have worked for. We are just trying to get back on our feet and we would appreciate any prayers and help that you could offer. Thank you for your consideration and God bless.