Help Bid smile again





Meet Bid, a sweet 13-year-old dog whose life changed almost overnight.

For most of his life, Bid was loved and cared for by his owner. Tragically, about 10 months ago, his owner developed alcohol-related dementia. As the disease progressed, his personality changed dramatically, and Bid’s once-safe home became an abusive environment. Through no fault of either of them, Bid endured months of neglect, physical abuse, and fear before I unexpectedly became his caregiver.

Despite everything he’s been through, Bid is incredibly gentle, loving, and eager to trust. He still gets excited when it’s time to play and will happily chase after a toy. But when he reaches it, he often hesitates and backs away because picking it up hurts too much. Watching him want to play but be stopped by the pain in his mouth is heartbreaking.

Bid is suffering from severe dental disease. His teeth are causing him constant pain, making it difficult for him to eat, and the infection has left him with extremely bad breath. His veterinarian has recommended a dental procedure with multiple tooth extractions to relieve his pain and give him a much better quality of life.

The estimated cost of his dental surgery is $2,500.

I wasn’t expecting this expense, but I couldn’t turn my back on a dog who deserves to spend his senior years feeling safe, comfortable, and loved. I’m doing everything I can to give Bid the life he deserves, but I can’t cover this unexpected veterinary bill on my own.

If you’re able to contribute, any amount—no matter how small—will go directly toward Bid’s dental care. If donating isn’t possible, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Your kindness can help Bid eat comfortably, play with his favorite toys again, and enjoy his golden years free from pain.

Thank you for taking the time to read Bid’s story and for helping give him the fresh start he deserves.



