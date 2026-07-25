Help Beth get back on her feet!! literally...









Hi, my name is Beth, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.





Life has tested me in ways I never imagined. When I was just 5 years old, my older brother was involved in a terrible farming accident that resulted in the loss of his arm and leg. Watching him overcome those challenges taught me what strength and perseverance look like.





At 10 years old, I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. For more than 30 years, I've faced that challenge every single day without letting it define me.





As an adult, life brought even more heartbreak. I became the full-time caregiver for my mother until she passed away in December 2023. I am also the proud mother of an amazing 18-year-old son with autism, who inspires me every day.





On August 4, 2004, my world changed forever when I lost both my father and my 23-month-old son in a tragic motor vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer. No parent ever imagines losing a child, and no daughter expects to lose her father on the same day. Somehow, I found the strength to keep going.





Now, I'm facing another battle.





After a devastating fall, I suffered a severe trimalleolar fracture and dislocation of my left ankle. The injury required emergency surgery, followed by additional procedures. I'm now in a cast and unable to put any weight on my leg for months. Because I have Type 1 diabetes, my recovery requires extra care, and healing can take longer.





At the moment, I can't work or do many of the everyday things most people take for granted. Even simple tasks require help. Medical bills, prescriptions, transportation to appointments, and everyday household expenses continue to pile up while my income is limited.





I have always tried to face life's challenges with determination and without asking for help. This time, though, I can't do it alone.





If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more to me than words can express. If donating isn't possible, sharing my fundraiser with your friends and family would be an incredible gift.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your prayers, encouragement, generosity, and shares will help me focus on healing and getting back on my feet.





With heartfelt gratitude,





Beth McIntyre