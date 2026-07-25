Help Beryl Start a Cosmetics Business

Hello,





My name is Beryl Chepkemoi, and I live in Kenya.





I am raising funds to start a small cosmetics business. This has been my dream for a long time because I want to build a stable source of income through honest work.





The money raised will be used to purchase cosmetics and beauty products, pay for shop rent and deposit, buy shelves and display equipment, obtain business permits, and cover the first operating expenses.





Starting this business will help me become financially independent and build a better future. I am committed to working hard and serving my customers with quality products.





Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to opening my shop. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.





With gratitude,





Beryl Chepkemoi